Shortwave Radios Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shortwave Radios in global, including the following market information:
Global Shortwave Radios Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shortwave Radios Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Shortwave Radios companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shortwave Radios market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
FM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shortwave Radios include Tecsun, Kaito, C. Crane Company, Sony, TIVDIO and Sangean, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shortwave Radios manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shortwave Radios Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shortwave Radios Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
FM
FM/AM
Others
Global Shortwave Radios Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shortwave Radios Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Home Use
Global Shortwave Radios Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shortwave Radios Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shortwave Radios revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shortwave Radios revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shortwave Radios sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Shortwave Radios sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tecsun
Kaito
C. Crane Company
Sony
TIVDIO
Sangean
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shortwave Radios Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shortwave Radios Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shortwave Radios Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shortwave Radios Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shortwave Radios Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shortwave Radios Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shortwave Radios Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shortwave Radios Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shortwave Radios Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shortwave Radios Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shortwave Radios Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shortwave Radios Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shortwave Radios Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shortwave Radios Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shortwave Radios Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shortwave Radios Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shortwave Radios Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
