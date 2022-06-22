Body Shaper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Body Shaper in global, including the following market information:

Global Body Shaper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Body Shaper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Body Shaper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Body Shaper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tops Shapers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Body Shaper include Spanx, Jockey International, Belly Bandit, Wacoal, Nike, Under Armour, PUMA, Ann Chery and Annette International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Body Shaper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Body Shaper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Shaper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tops Shapers

Bottoms Shapers

Waist Shapers

Global Body Shaper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Shaper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Commerce

Offline Physical Store

Other

Global Body Shaper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Shaper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Body Shaper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Body Shaper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Body Shaper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Body Shaper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spanx

Jockey International

Belly Bandit

Wacoal

Nike

Under Armour

PUMA

Ann Chery

Annette International

Corset Story UK

Hanesbrands

Leonisa

Spiegel

