Hair Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair Tools in global, including the following market information:
Global Hair Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hair Tools Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hair Tools companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hair Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hair Clippers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hair Tools include Remington, KIPOZI, MHU, HIS, CHI, Revlon, Herstyle, Paul Mitchell and VS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hair Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hair Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hair Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hair Clippers
Hair Dryers
Straighteners
Global Hair Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hair Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial Use
Others
Global Hair Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hair Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hair Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hair Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hair Tools sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hair Tools sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Remington
KIPOZI
MHU
HIS
CHI
Revlon
Herstyle
Paul Mitchell
VS
Panasonic
POVOS
FLYCO
BaByliss
BRAUN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hair Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hair Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hair Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hair Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hair Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hair Tools Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hair Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hair Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hair Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hair Tools Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hair Tools Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hair Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hair Tools Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Tools Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hair Tools Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Tools Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hair Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hair Clippers
4.1.3 Hair Dryers
4.1.4 Straighteners
4.2 By Type – Global Ha
