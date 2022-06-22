Abdominal Binders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Abdominal Binders in global, including the following market information:

Global Abdominal Binders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Abdominal Binders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Abdominal Binders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Abdominal Binders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Panel Abdominal Binder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Abdominal Binders include Alex Orthopedic Inc, Medline Industries, Bird and Cronin Inc, Scott Specialties Inc, Hermell, BeoCare Group, Florida Orthopaedic Institute, Bell-Horn and Ortho Europe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Abdominal Binders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Abdominal Binders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Abdominal Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Panel Abdominal Binder

Sacro-Lumbar Support

Others

Global Abdominal Binders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Abdominal Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Nursing Home

Personal Care

Others

Global Abdominal Binders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Abdominal Binders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Abdominal Binders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Abdominal Binders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Abdominal Binders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Abdominal Binders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alex Orthopedic Inc

Medline Industries

Bird and Cronin Inc

Scott Specialties Inc

Hermell

BeoCare Group

Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Bell-Horn

Ortho Europe

Dale Medical Products

Anatech Anatomical Technologies Inc

Special Protectors Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Abdominal Binders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Abdominal Binders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Abdominal Binders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Abdominal Binders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Abdominal Binders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Abdominal Binders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Abdominal Binders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Abdominal Binders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Abdominal Binders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Abdominal Binders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Abdominal Binders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Abdominal Binders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Abdominal Binders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abdominal Binders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Abdominal Binders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abdominal Binders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Abdominal Binders Market Size Markets, 2021 &

