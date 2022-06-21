Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micronutrient Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Micronutrient Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micronutrient Fertilizers market was valued at 4654.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5711.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fe Fertilizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micronutrient Fertilizers include Haifa Group, Agrium Inc., Yara, BASF, Valagro, Mosaic Company, Tradecorp and Agriculture Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micronutrient Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fe Fertilizer
Mn Fertilizer
Zn Fertilizer
Cu Fertilizer
Combi Fertilizer
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Grains and Cereals
Oil Crops
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micronutrient Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micronutrient Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Micronutrient Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Micronutrient Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haifa Group
Agrium Inc.
Yara
BASF
Valagro
Mosaic Company
Tradecorp
Agriculture Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micronutrient Fertilizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micronutrient Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Micronutrient Fertilizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronutrient Fertilizers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Micronutrient Fertilizers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronutrient Fertilizer
