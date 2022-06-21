Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Protein Nitrogen (NPN) is a term used in animal nutrition to refer collectively to components such as urea, biuret, and ammonia, which are not proteins but can be converted into proteins by microbes in the ruminant stomach.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen in global, including the following market information:

The global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market was valued at 1727 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2224.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Yara International Asa, Borealis Ag, Incitec Pivot Limited, The Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc., PetroLeo Brasileiro S.A, Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Gmbh, Fertiberia Sa and Alltech Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Non-Protein Nitroge

