Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Pest Management Pheromones in Global, including the following market information:
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones market was valued at 2812.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3665.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SexPheromone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Integrated Pest Management Pheromones include Shin-Etsu, Suterra, Bedoukian Research, SEDQ, Pherobank, Isagro, Russell Ipm and Wanhedaye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SexPheromone
Aggregation Pheromones
Others
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gypsy Moth
Codling Moth
Vine & Berry Moth
Others
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Integrated Pest Management Pheromones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Integrated Pest Management Pheromones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shin-Etsu
Suterra
Bedoukian Research
SEDQ
Pherobank
Isagro
Russell Ipm
Wanhedaye
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
North America Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global and China Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027