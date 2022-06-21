Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds in global, including the following market information:
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tomato Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds include Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta, Bayer, Sakata, VoloAgri, Takii, East-West Seed and Advanta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tomato
Chili
Eggplant
Others
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farmland
Greenhouse
Others
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Limagrain
Monsanto
Syngenta
Bayer
Sakata
VoloAgri
Takii
East-West Seed
Advanta
Namdhari Seeds
Asia Seed
Bejo
Mahindra Agri
Gansu Dunhuang
Dongya Seed
Denghai Seeds
Jing Yan YiNong
Huasheng Seed
Horticulture Seeds
Beijing Zhongshu
Jiangsu Seed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solanacea
