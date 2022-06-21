Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tomato Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds include Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta, Bayer, Sakata, VoloAgri, Takii, East-West Seed and Advanta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tomato

Chili

Eggplant

Others

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Solanaceae Vegetable Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

Bayer

Sakata

VoloAgri

Takii

East-West Seed

Advanta

Namdhari Seeds

Asia Seed

Bejo

Mahindra Agri

Gansu Dunhuang

Dongya Seed

Denghai Seeds

Jing Yan YiNong

Huasheng Seed

Horticulture Seeds

Beijing Zhongshu

Jiangsu Seed

