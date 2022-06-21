Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory in global, including the following market information:
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Vertical Farming/Plant Factory companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory include AeroFarms, Aizufujikako Co., Ltd., Everlight Electronics, Genesis Photonics(GPI), Gotham Greens, Granpa Co., Ltd., Hon Hai, Hydrofarm and Inventec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lighting
Hydroponic Component
Climate Control
Sensors
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farms
Other
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Aizufujikako Co., Ltd.
Everlight Electronics
Genesis Photonics(GPI)
Gotham Greens
Granpa Co., Ltd.
Hon Hai
Hydrofarm
Inventec
Iwasaki Electric
JGC
Jingpeng Solar Powered Plant Factory
Natural Vitality
Nihon Advanced Agri Corporation
Ozu Corporation
Philips Horticulture Lamps
Rambridge
Ringdale ActiveLED
Rockwool Group
Ryobi Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Compani
