Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory in global, including the following market information:

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Vertical Farming/Plant Factory companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vertical Farming/Plant Factory include AeroFarms, Aizufujikako Co., Ltd., Everlight Electronics, Genesis Photonics(GPI), Gotham Greens, Granpa Co., Ltd., Hon Hai, Hydrofarm and Inventec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lighting

Hydroponic Component

Climate Control

Sensors

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farms

Other

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Vertical Farming/Plant Factory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AeroFarms

Aizufujikako Co., Ltd.

Everlight Electronics

Genesis Photonics(GPI)

Gotham Greens

Granpa Co., Ltd.

Hon Hai

Hydrofarm

Inventec

Iwasaki Electric

JGC

Jingpeng Solar Powered Plant Factory

Natural Vitality

Nihon Advanced Agri Corporation

Ozu Corporation

Philips Horticulture Lamps

Rambridge

Ringdale ActiveLED

Rockwool Group

Ryobi Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Compani

