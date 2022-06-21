Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
10-25 mm Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf include Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf(Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches and Limonta Sport, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
10-25 mm Type
Below 10 mm Type
Above 25 mm Type
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Others
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf(Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
United States Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Insights, Forecast to 2027