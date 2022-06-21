Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10-25 mm Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf include Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf(Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches and Limonta Sport, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10-25 mm Type

Below 10 mm Type

Above 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Others

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf(Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Players in Global Market



