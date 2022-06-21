Potting Mix Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potting Mix in global, including the following market information:
Global Potting Mix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potting Mix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Potting Mix companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potting Mix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Mix Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potting Mix include Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann, Premier Tech, Copmpo, ASB Greenworld, Bord na M?na, Florentaise and Lambert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Potting Mix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potting Mix Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potting Mix Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Mix
Synthetic Mix
Global Potting Mix Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potting Mix Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetables
Fruit
Flowers
Other
Global Potting Mix Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potting Mix Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potting Mix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potting Mix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potting Mix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Potting Mix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Scotts Miracle-Gro
Sun Gro
Klasmann-Deilmann
Premier Tech
Copmpo
ASB Greenworld
Bord na M?na
Florentaise
Lambert
FoxFarm
Westland Horticulture
Mat?csa Kft
Espoma
Hangzhou Jinhai
Michigan Peat
C&C Peat
Good Earth Horticulture
Free Peat
Vermicrop Organics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potting Mix Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potting Mix Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potting Mix Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potting Mix Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potting Mix Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potting Mix Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potting Mix Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potting Mix Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potting Mix Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potting Mix Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potting Mix Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potting Mix Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potting Mix Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potting Mix Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potting Mix Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potting Mix Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Potting Mix Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Mix
4.1.3 Synthetic Mix
4.2 By Type – Global Potting Mix Re
