North America and Europe Chlorantraniliprole Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Chlorantraniliprole (DPX-E2Y 45) is a novel anthranilic diamide insecticide that belongs to a class of compounds that acts on the ryanodine receptor (Group 28), It is an insecticide that was developed by DuPont for control of lepidopteran pests and controls many insects primarily via interruption of normal muscle contraction pathways, which leads to paralysis and eventual death of the pest. Our data covers chlorantraniliprole products are based on 100% active ingredient chlorantraniliprole.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chlorantraniliprole in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/europe-north-america-chlorantraniliprole-2028-900

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont (FMC)

Syngenta

Shanghai Shengnong Pesticide

Sinon Chemical

Jiangmeng Daguangming Agrochemical

Shanghai Lvze

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Suspension Concentrate (SC)

Water Dispersible Granules (WG)

Chlorantraniliprole Mixtures

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rice

Soy

Fruits and Vegetables

Corn

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Chlorantraniliprole market.

Chapter 1, to describe Chlorantraniliprole Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Chlorantraniliprole, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Chlorantraniliprole, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Chlorantraniliprole market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/agriculture/europe-north-america-chlorantraniliprole-2028-900

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chlorantraniliprole Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Suspension Concentrate (SC)

1.2.2 Water Dispersible Granules (WG)

1.2.3 Chlorantraniliprole Mixtures

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Rice

1.3.2 Soy

1.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.4 Corn

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DuPont (FMC)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Chlorantraniliprole Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 DuPont (FMC) Chlorantraniliprole Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Syngenta

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Chlorantraniliprole Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Syngenta Chlorantraniliprole Sal

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/agriculture/europe-north-america-chlorantraniliprole-2028-900

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/