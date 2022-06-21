2022-2027 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market was valued at 724.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness. Ore powder material and Chemical raw materials are the main raw materials for the production of glass fibers.

With the development of glass fibers industry, raw materials` manufacturers are also benefited from the glass fibers industry in some extent. This industry is affected by the policy, so it`s important to put an eye on different countries policy. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Vendors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites

