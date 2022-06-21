Global Soil Amendment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Soil Amendment market was valued at 5700.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Soil Amendment, also called soil conditioner, refers to a material that can improve soil physical properties and promote crop nutrient absorption without providing plant nutrients. The principle of soil modifier is to bind many small soil particles to form large, water-stable aggregates. It is widely used to prevent soil erosion, reduce soil water evaporation or excessive transpiration, save irrigation water, and promote healthy plant growth.Major producers in the industry include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DOW Chemical Company, etc. By region, the Asia Pacific region had the highest share of income in 2019, accounting for 36.87 percent, followed by North America with 29.89 percent.

By Market Vendors:

BASF SE

Solvay S.A.

DOW Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Evonik Industries AG

Nutrien Ltd

Croda International PLC

ADAMA Ltd

Aquatrols

Sanoway GmbH

By Types:

Natural

Synthetic

By Applications:

Agricultural

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

