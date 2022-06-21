Global Silicone Rubber Power Cable Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silicone Rubber Power Cable market was valued at 89.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicone Rubber Power Cables for power transmission and distribution in the 1-36KV voltage circuit.Working temperature silicone rubber wire conductor: -80 ~ 180 ?, with high heat resistance and excellent resistance to cold; excellent electrical insulation properties, even when the temperature and frequency variations or moisture remains relatively stable; superior corona resistance and arc resistance properties; performance in outdoor exposure no significant change after a few years; has less water absorption and good mildew resistance; good thermal conductivity; particularly soft, easy to install; odorless, tasteless, non-toxic physiological no adverse effects on human health.

For industry structure analysis, the Silicone Rubber Power Cable industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 34.58% of the revenue market. China occupied 35.89% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by USA and Europe, which respectively have around 21.25% and 20.05% of the global total industry.

Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 35.69% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 16.40 of global total. For forecast, the global Silicone Rubber Power Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%, and a little higher speed in Europe and China.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Silicone Rubber Power Cable. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

