Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Hydroponic Vegetables market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydroponic Vegetables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Vegetables

GMO Vegetables

Segment by Application

Fresh Consumption

Food Processing

By Company

Triton Foodworks

Sky Vegetables

Edenworks

AeroFarms

BrightFarms

Growponics

FMP acronym for Farmers

Mazaya Agro

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydroponic Vegetables Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural Vegetables

1.2.3 GMO Vegetables

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Fresh Consumption

1.3.3 Food Processing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Production

2.1 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Hydroponic Vegetables Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Hydroponic Vegetables by Region (2023-2028)

