Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market was valued at 656.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) is a generic term referring to a reliable high strength synthetic fibre (such as glass, aramid or carbon), which is a kind of high-pressure plastic compound pipe consisting of three layers. The outer layer can be white (on the ground against ultraviolet ray) or black (under the ground) based on needs; the intermediate layer is the reinforced tape compounded by the reinforced material, which may be polyester fiber or aramid fiber and so on. The pipes use many kinds of connection forms such as buckle joint, in-line coupling joint and flanged joint. The general application temperature of RTP is -42°C-+135°C, and the maximum operation pressure may reach 32MPa.RTP is mainly used for Oil & Gas applications.According to customer`s specific requirements of custom, reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) basically directly was purchased. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP). Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes direct sales team members should have engineering backgrounds with significant tenure in the oil and gas industry, supporting the team`s highly technical approach to the sales process. The sales force acts as the conduit between the customer and designers, working closely with designers to communicate customer needs and working with customers to communicate the vendor`s unique design and functional capabilities. Sales force focuses on generating pull-through demand. We believe that one of the value drivers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes sales force is that the vendors work extensively with OEMs, or brand owners, on product design and design for manufacturing, which allows vendors to be specified as the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes supplier when those projects go to production.

By Market Vendors:

Technip

GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

Wienerberger(Pipelife)

Cosmoplast

Polyflow, LLC

PES.TEC

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

By Types:

Non-metallic RTP

Metallic RTP

By Applications:

Oil Flow Lines

Gas Distribution Networks

Water Injection Lines

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Non-metallic RTP

1.4.3 Metallic RTP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil Flow Lines

1.5.3 Gas Distribution Networks

1.5.4 Water Injection Lines

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market

1.8.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

