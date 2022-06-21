Agricultural Miticide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Miticide in global, including the following market information:
Global Agricultural Miticide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Miticide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Agricultural Miticide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural Miticide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Abamectin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Miticide include BASF Ornamentals, FMC Corporation, Gowan Company, Valent BioSciences, OHP, Inc, Rotam North America, Certis USA, Meerut Agro Chemical Industries Ltd and Osho Chemical Industries Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Miticide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Miticide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Miticide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Abamectin
Bifenazate
Hexythiazox
Fenpyroximate
Tebufenpyrad
Pyridaben
Others
Global Agricultural Miticide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Miticide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Field
Orchard
Nurseries
Greenhouses
Others
Global Agricultural Miticide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Miticide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agricultural Miticide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agricultural Miticide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agricultural Miticide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Agricultural Miticide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF Ornamentals
FMC Corporation
Gowan Company
Valent BioSciences
OHP, Inc
Rotam North America
Certis USA
Meerut Agro Chemical Industries Ltd
Osho Chemical Industries Limited
Crop Care
Zhejiang Well-done Chemical Co.
Wynca Group
Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co.
Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co.
Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Co.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Miticide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Miticide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Miticide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Miticide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Miticide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Miticide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Miticide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Miticide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Miticide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Miticide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Miticide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Miticide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Miticide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Miticide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Miticide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Miticide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
