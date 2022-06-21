Agricultural Miticide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Miticide in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Miticide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Miticide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Agricultural Miticide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Miticide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Abamectin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Miticide include BASF Ornamentals, FMC Corporation, Gowan Company, Valent BioSciences, OHP, Inc, Rotam North America, Certis USA, Meerut Agro Chemical Industries Ltd and Osho Chemical Industries Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Miticide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Miticide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Miticide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Abamectin

Bifenazate

Hexythiazox

Fenpyroximate

Tebufenpyrad

Pyridaben

Others

Global Agricultural Miticide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Miticide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Field

Orchard

Nurseries

Greenhouses

Others

Global Agricultural Miticide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Miticide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Miticide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Miticide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Miticide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Agricultural Miticide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF Ornamentals

FMC Corporation

Gowan Company

Valent BioSciences

OHP, Inc

Rotam North America

Certis USA

Meerut Agro Chemical Industries Ltd

Osho Chemical Industries Limited

Crop Care

Zhejiang Well-done Chemical Co.

Wynca Group

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co.

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co.

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Miticide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Miticide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Miticide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Miticide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Miticide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Miticide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Miticide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Miticide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Miticide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Miticide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Miticide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Miticide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Miticide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Miticide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Miticide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Miticide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

