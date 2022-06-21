Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brassica Vegetable Seeds in global, including the following market information:
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Brassica Vegetable Seeds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brassica Vegetable Seeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mustard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brassica Vegetable Seeds include Monsanto, Syngenta, Limagrain, Bayer Crop Science, Bejo, Enza Zaden, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata and Takii, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brassica Vegetable Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mustard
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Cabbage
Choy Sum
Rutabaga
Other
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farmland
Greenhouse
Gardening
Other
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brassica Vegetable Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brassica Vegetable Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brassica Vegetable Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Brassica Vegetable Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Monsanto
Syngenta
Limagrain
Bayer Crop Science
Bejo
Enza Zaden
Rijk Zwaan
Sakata
Takii
Nongwoobio
Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture
Denghai Seeds
Jing Yan YiNong
Huasheng Seed
Horticulture Seeds
Beijing Zhongshu
Jiangsu Seed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brassica Vegetable Seeds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brassica Vegetable Seeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brassica Vegetable Seeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brassica Vegetable Seeds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brassica Vegetable Seeds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brassica Vegetable Seeds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brassica Vegetable Seeds Companies
4 S
