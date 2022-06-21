Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet market was valued at 604.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

It takes steel, copper, aluminum and other metal strip as the base material, and then carries on the degreasing and activation treatment successively to its surface, and then electrodeposits the nickel coating, through the heat diffusion treatment, fine rolling and other processes, obtains Nickel-plated Steel Sheet.At present, the major manufacturers of Nickel-plated steel sheet are NIPPON STEEL, Toyo Kohan, Tata Steel, TCC Steel, Zhongshan Sanmei, etc. NIPPON STEEL is the world leader, holding 23.98% production market share in 2018.

By Market Vendors:

