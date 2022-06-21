Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights market was valued at 989.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1596.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Power (?300W) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights include Philips (Signify), General Electric, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Gavita, Hubbell Lighting, Kessil, Cree and Illumitex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Power (?300W)

High Power (?300W)

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables Irradiation

Landscaped Plant Irradiation

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips (Signify)

General Electric

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Gavita

Hubbell Lighting

Kessil

Cree

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Fionia Lighting

Valoya

Heliospectra AB

Cidly

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Players in Globa

