Apiculture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Apiculture in Global, including the following market information:
Global Apiculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Apiculture market was valued at 10110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Honey Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Apiculture include Betterbee, Bartnik, Beehive Botanicals, Seldom Fools Apiculture, Miller's Honey Company, Shandong Bokang Apiculture, Dabur India Limited, Arnold Honeybee and Chengdu Feng's Apiculture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Apiculture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Apiculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Apiculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Honey
Beeswax
Live Bees
Others
Global Apiculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Apiculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Agriculture
Medical
Cosmetics
Other
Global Apiculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Apiculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Apiculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Apiculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Betterbee
Bartnik
Beehive Botanicals
Seldom Fools Apiculture
Miller's Honey Company
Shandong Bokang Apiculture
Dabur India Limited
Arnold Honeybee
Chengdu Feng's Apiculture
EURL Atlantic Apiculture
Thomas Apiculture
Sarl Luberon Beekeeping
Honeybee Enterprises
Tiwana Bee Farm
Mann Lake
Hangzhou Green Forever Apiculture
Henan Zhuoyu Bees Industry
Hubei Shennong Honey Bio Industry
Hunan Mingyuan Apiculture
