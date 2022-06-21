Apiculture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Apiculture in Global, including the following market information:

Global Apiculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Apiculture market was valued at 10110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Honey Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Apiculture include Betterbee, Bartnik, Beehive Botanicals, Seldom Fools Apiculture, Miller's Honey Company, Shandong Bokang Apiculture, Dabur India Limited, Arnold Honeybee and Chengdu Feng's Apiculture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Apiculture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Apiculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Apiculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Honey

Beeswax

Live Bees

Others

Global Apiculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Apiculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Medical

Cosmetics

Other

Global Apiculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Apiculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Apiculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Apiculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Betterbee

Bartnik

Beehive Botanicals

Seldom Fools Apiculture

Miller's Honey Company

Shandong Bokang Apiculture

Dabur India Limited

Arnold Honeybee

Chengdu Feng's Apiculture

EURL Atlantic Apiculture

Thomas Apiculture

Sarl Luberon Beekeeping

Honeybee Enterprises

Tiwana Bee Farm

Mann Lake

Hangzhou Green Forever Apiculture

Henan Zhuoyu Bees Industry

Hubei Shennong Honey Bio Industry

Hunan Mingyuan Apiculture

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Apiculture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Apiculture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Apiculture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Apiculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Apiculture Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Apiculture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Apiculture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Apiculture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Apiculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Apiculture Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apiculture Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apiculture Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apiculture Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Apiculture Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Honey

4.1.3 Beeswax

4.1.4 Live Bees

4.1.5 O

