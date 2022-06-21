Dried Flowers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Flowers in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Flowers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Flowers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dried Flowers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Flowers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air-Drying Flowers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Flowers include Koos Lamboo Dried & Deco, Broome Beck Flower Farm, Winter Flora, Tweefontein Herb Farm, Quanzhou Yilida Dried Flowers Co., Ltd. and Cherry Valley Organic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dried Flowers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Flowers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dried Flowers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air-Drying Flowers

Press-Drying Flowers

Embedded-Drying Flowers

Oven-Drying Flowers

Glycerine-Drying Flowers

Freeze-Drying Flowers

Global Dried Flowers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dried Flowers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Decoration

Sachets

Bathing and Other Body Care

Other Applications

Global Dried Flowers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dried Flowers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Flowers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Flowers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Flowers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dried Flowers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koos Lamboo Dried & Deco

Broome Beck Flower Farm

Winter Flora

Tweefontein Herb Farm

Quanzhou Yilida Dried Flowers Co., Ltd.

Cherry Valley Organic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Flowers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Flowers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Flowers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Flowers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Flowers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Flowers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Flowers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Flowers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Flowers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Flowers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Flowers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Flowers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Flowers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Flowers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Flowers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Flowers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Flowers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Air-Drying Flowers

4.1.3 Press-Drying

