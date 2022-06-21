Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Amaranth Seed Oil market was valued at 55.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Amaranth oil is extracted from the seeds of two species of the genus Amaranthus — A. cruentus and A. hypochondriacus-that are called, collectively, grain amaranth.

By Market Vendors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Amaranth Seed Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cold Pressing

1.4.3 Supercritical Fluid CO2 Extraction

1.4.4 Organic Solvent Extraction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.5.3 Food Supplements

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Feed Additives

1.5.6 High Grade Lubricant Additives

1.5.7 Rubber Chemical Additives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Amaranth Seed Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Amaranth Seed Oil Sales Volume Market Share by R

