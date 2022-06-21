Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agrochemical Adjuvants in global, including the following market information:
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Agrochemical Adjuvants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agrochemical Adjuvants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkoxylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agrochemical Adjuvants include Evonik, Nufarm, Croda, Nouryon, BASF, Huntsman, Solvay, Clariant and Momentive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agrochemical Adjuvants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkoxylates
Sulfonates
Silicone
Others
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Nufarm
Croda
Nouryon
BASF
Huntsman
Solvay
Clariant
Momentive
BRANDT.co
Dow
Helena Agri-Enterprises
Stepan Company
Wilbur-Ellis
Brandt
Ingevity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agrochemical Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agrochemical Adjuvants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agrochemical Adjuvants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agrochemical Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agrochemical Adjuvants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agrochemical Adjuvants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Research Report 2021
Agrochemical Adjuvants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027