Potting Mix Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potting Mix in global, including the following market information:

Global Potting Mix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potting Mix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Potting Mix companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potting Mix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Mix Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potting Mix include Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann, Premier Tech, Copmpo, ASB Greenworld, Bord na M?na, Florentaise and Lambert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Potting Mix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potting Mix Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potting Mix Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Mix

Synthetic Mix

Global Potting Mix Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potting Mix Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables

Fruit

Flowers

Other

Global Potting Mix Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potting Mix Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potting Mix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potting Mix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potting Mix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Potting Mix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Sun Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Premier Tech

Copmpo

ASB Greenworld

Bord na M?na

Florentaise

Lambert

FoxFarm

Westland Horticulture

Mat?csa Kft

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

C&C Peat

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

Vermicrop Organics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potting Mix Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potting Mix Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potting Mix Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potting Mix Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potting Mix Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potting Mix Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potting Mix Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potting Mix Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potting Mix Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potting Mix Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potting Mix Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potting Mix Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potting Mix Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potting Mix Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potting Mix Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potting Mix Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Potting Mix Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Mix

4.1.3 Synthetic Mix

4.2 By Type – Global Potting Mix Re

