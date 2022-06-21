Activity Trackers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Activity Trackers in global, including the following market information:
Global Activity Trackers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Activity Trackers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Activity Trackers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Activity Trackers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wrist-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Activity Trackers include Misfit, Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, Samsung, TomTom, Polar, Fossil and Wego, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Activity Trackers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Activity Trackers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Activity Trackers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wrist-based
Chest Strap
Others
Global Activity Trackers Market, by User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Activity Trackers Market Segment Percentages, by User, 2021 (%)
Adult
Kids
The Old
Global Activity Trackers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Activity Trackers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Activity Trackers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Activity Trackers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Activity Trackers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Activity Trackers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Misfit
Fitbit
Garmin
Apple
Samsung
TomTom
Polar
Fossil
Wego
Motorola
Sony
Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Activity Trackers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by User
1.3 Global Activity Trackers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Activity Trackers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Activity Trackers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Activity Trackers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Activity Trackers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Activity Trackers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Activity Trackers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Activity Trackers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Activity Trackers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Activity Trackers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activity Trackers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Activity Trackers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activity Trackers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Activity Trackers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activity Trackers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Activity Trackers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
