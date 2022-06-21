Domestic Sewing Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Domestic Sewing Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Domestic Sewing Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Domestic Sewing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Sewing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Domestic Sewing Machine include Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group, Singer, Toyota and Gemsy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Domestic Sewing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Sewing Machine

Electric Sewing Machine

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing

Embroidery

Leather

Shoes

Textiles

Other Applications

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Domestic Sewing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Domestic Sewing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Domestic Sewing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Domestic Sewing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

Sunstar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Michley

Singer Sewing

Euro-Notions

Shaw & Clark

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Domestic Sewing Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Domestic Sewing Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Domestic Sewing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Domestic Sewing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Domestic Sewing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Domestic Sewing Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domestic Sewing Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Domestic Sewing Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domestic Sewing Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

