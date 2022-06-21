Surfboards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfboards in global, including the following market information:
Global Surfboards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surfboards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surfboards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surfboards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane(P.U.) Boards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surfboards include BIC Sport, FCS, Surftech, Quiksilver, Hobie, Rusty Surfboards, Xanadu Surfboards, Haydenshapes and boardworks Surf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfboards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surfboards Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surfboards Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane(P.U.) Boards
Balsa Boards
Hollow Wooden Boards
Other
Global Surfboards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surfboards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Leisure Sports
Professional Sports
Global Surfboards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surfboards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surfboards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surfboards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surfboards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surfboards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BIC Sport
FCS
Surftech
Quiksilver
Hobie
Rusty Surfboards
Xanadu Surfboards
Haydenshapes
boardworks Surf
Firewire Surfboards
McTavish Surfboards
Keeper Sports
True North Gear
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surfboards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surfboards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surfboards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surfboards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surfboards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surfboards Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surfboards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surfboards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surfboards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surfboards Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surfboards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surfboards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surfboards Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfboards Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surfboards Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfboards Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global Surfboards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyurethane(P.U.) Boards
4.1.3 Balsa Boards
4.1.4 Hollow Wooden Board
