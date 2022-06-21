Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market was valued at 10646.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Vendors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Carbon Fibers

1.4.4 Aramid Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Motor Vehicles

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Consumer Durables

1.5.6 Marine

1.5.7 Aircraft & Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market

1.8.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Pro

