Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Facial Recognition Payment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Facial Recognition Payment Technology market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Local Deployment

Cloud Deployment

Segment by Application

Medical Industry

Retail Industry

Finance Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Uniqul Technologies

MEGVII

Cloudwalk

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Suprema

Aurora

PCITECH

ZKTeco

IDEMIA

GOSUNCN Group

Hanvon

Hikvision

SYNTHESIS

EnterFace

Artec Group

ADATIS GmbH

CMOLO Intelligent Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Facial Recognition Payment Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Facial Recognition Payment Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facial Recognition Payment Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facial Recognition Payment Technology with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Facial Recognition Payment Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Facial Recognition Payment Technology companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Industry Trends

1.4.2 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Drivers

1.4.3 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Challenges

1.4.4 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Facial Recognition Payment Technology by Type

2.1 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Local Deployment

2.1.2 Cloud Deployment

2.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Facial Recognition Payment Technology by Application

3.1 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical Industry

3.1.2 Retail Industry

3.1.3 Finance Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Facial Recognition Payment Technology in 2021

4.2.3 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Headquarters, Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Companies Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Facial Recognition Payment Technology Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Facial Recognition Payment Technology Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Recognition Payment Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Uniqul Technologies

7.1.1 Uniqul Technologies Company Details

7.1.2 Uniqul Technologies Business Overview

7.1.3 Uniqul Technologies Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.1.4 Uniqul Technologies Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Uniqul Technologies Recent Development

7.2 MEGVII

7.2.1 MEGVII Company Details

7.2.2 MEGVII Business Overview

7.2.3 MEGVII Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.2.4 MEGVII Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 MEGVII Recent Development

7.3 Cloudwalk

7.3.1 Cloudwalk Company Details

7.3.2 Cloudwalk Business Overview

7.3.3 Cloudwalk Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.3.4 Cloudwalk Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cloudwalk Recent Development

7.4 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Company Details

7.4.2 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Business Overview

7.4.3 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.4.4 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Suprema

7.5.1 Suprema Company Details

7.5.2 Suprema Business Overview

7.5.3 Suprema Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.5.4 Suprema Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Suprema Recent Development

7.6 Aurora

7.6.1 Aurora Company Details

7.6.2 Aurora Business Overview

7.6.3 Aurora Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.6.4 Aurora Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Aurora Recent Development

7.7 PCITECH

7.7.1 PCITECH Company Details

7.7.2 PCITECH Business Overview

7.7.3 PCITECH Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.7.4 PCITECH Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 PCITECH Recent Development

7.8 ZKTeco

7.8.1 ZKTeco Company Details

7.8.2 ZKTeco Business Overview

7.8.3 ZKTeco Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.8.4 ZKTeco Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ZKTeco Recent Development

7.9 IDEMIA

7.9.1 IDEMIA Company Details

7.9.2 IDEMIA Business Overview

7.9.3 IDEMIA Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.9.4 IDEMIA Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

7.10 GOSUNCN Group

7.10.1 GOSUNCN Group Company Details

7.10.2 GOSUNCN Group Business Overview

7.10.3 GOSUNCN Group Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.10.4 GOSUNCN Group Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 GOSUNCN Group Recent Development

7.11 Hanvon

7.11.1 Hanvon Company Details

7.11.2 Hanvon Business Overview

7.11.3 Hanvon Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.11.4 Hanvon Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Hanvon Recent Development

7.12 Hikvision

7.12.1 Hikvision Company Details

7.12.2 Hikvision Business Overview

7.12.3 Hikvision Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.12.4 Hikvision Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.13 SYNTHESIS

7.13.1 SYNTHESIS Company Details

7.13.2 SYNTHESIS Business Overview

7.13.3 SYNTHESIS Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.13.4 SYNTHESIS Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SYNTHESIS Recent Development

7.14 EnterFace

7.14.1 EnterFace Company Details

7.14.2 EnterFace Business Overview

7.14.3 EnterFace Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.14.4 EnterFace Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 EnterFace Recent Development

7.15 Artec Group

7.15.1 Artec Group Company Details

7.15.2 Artec Group Business Overview

7.15.3 Artec Group Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.15.4 Artec Group Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Artec Group Recent Development

7.16 ADATIS GmbH

7.16.1 ADATIS GmbH Company Details

7.16.2 ADATIS GmbH Business Overview

7.16.3 ADATIS GmbH Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.16.4 ADATIS GmbH Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 ADATIS GmbH Recent Development

7.17 CMOLO Intelligent Technology

7.17.1 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Company Details

7.17.2 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Business Overview

7.17.3 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Facial Recognition Payment Technology Introduction

7.17.4 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Revenue in Facial Recognition Payment Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

