Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Deodorants and Antiperspirants in global, including the following market information:
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Deodorants and Antiperspirants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Deodorants and Antiperspirants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Deodorants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Deodorants and Antiperspirants include Sephora, Deodorants and Antiperspirants, Ulta Beauty, Dove, PiperWai, AVON, Unilever, Cavinkare and Addidas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Deodorants and Antiperspirants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Deodorants
Antiperspirants
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Male
Female
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Deodorants and Antiperspirants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Deodorants and Antiperspirants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Deodorants and Antiperspirants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Deodorants and Antiperspirants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sephora
Deodorants and Antiperspirants
Ulta Beauty
Dove
PiperWai
AVON
Unilever
Cavinkare
Addidas
Procter & Gamble
Godrej
Garnier
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Deodorants and Antiperspirants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Deodorants and Antiperspirants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Compani
