Global Methionine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methionine market was valued at 537.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methionine is a protein-based amino acid and lipotropic compound that helps with metabolism and breaks down fat. It contains an ?-amino group, an ?-carboxylic acid group and an S-methyl thioether side chain. Methionine is classed as an essential amino acid and cannot be synthesized by the body itself.Population growth and rising affluence are resulting in increased meat consumption in many parts of the world, driving up the demand for methionine.

As an important amino acid, methionine is widely used in feed, pharmaceutical and food. Animal feed additive is the largest downstream products of methionine, taking 89.64% of the world methionine consumption in 2015. Soild methionine can to use in different fields while liquid methionine is only used as in animal feed additives. Global methionine production increased from 806.56 K MT in 2011 to 1041.25 K MT in 2015 The technical barriers of methionine are high, and the Methionine market concentration degree is relatively high.

Major companies in methionine market include Evonik, Bluestar, NOVUS, Sumitomo Chemical, CJ and Unisplendour. Evonik manufactured 379.55 K MT methionine in 2015 accounting for 36.45% of the global production, followed by Blustar taking about 24.08%. CJ is a new entrant of this market with a manufacturing plant is Malaysia. Up to now, Evonik, Bluestar and NOVUS occupy relatively large market share in China. There are other new enterprises operating in this market in recent years. However, local Chinese methionine manufacturers have small market share, and mainly depend on importing.

The key downtstream driving the growth of the methionine industry is feed industry. With the improvement of household income and protein meat consumption, animal feed has been a huge increase in demand. The increased consumption of methionine is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methionine industry will usher in a huge growth space. In the past few years, the raw material was impacted by the petrochemical industry.

However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Methionine. As the same time, intensive import supplies and domestic large demand maintained Methionine prices at relatively high levels. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the benefit of profit increase.

