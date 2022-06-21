Acetylglucosamine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Acetylglucosamine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acetylglucosamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Acetylglucosamine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Extraction of the Shell

Microbial Fermentation

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Health Care Products

Drugs

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

YSK

Fengrun Biotech

Golden-shell

Aoxin-group

Rixing Biotech

Bio-gen Extracts

AdvoCare

Amicogen

Merck KGaA

Carl Roth

Kaneka

Ethical Naturals

NOW Foods

Beloor Bayir

Vitaco Health

Pure Encapsulations

Kraeber & Co

Source Naturals

NutriCology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Acetylglucosamine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Acetylglucosamine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Acetylglucosamine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Acetylglucosamine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Acetylglucosamine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Acetylglucosamine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acetylglucosamine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Acetylglucosamine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Acetylglucosamine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Acetylglucosamine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Acetylglucosamine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Acetylglucosamine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Acetylglucosamine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Acetylglucosamine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Acetylglucosamine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Acetylglucosamine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Acetylglucosamine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Extraction of the Shell

2.1.2 Microbial Fermentation

2.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Acetylglucosamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Acetylglucosamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Acetylglucosamine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cosmetics

3.1.2 Health Care Products

3.1.3 Drugs

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Acetylglucosamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Acetylglucosamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Acetylglucosamine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Acetylglucosamine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Acetylglucosamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Acetylglucosamine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Acetylglucosamine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Acetylglucosamine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Acetylglucosamine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acetylglucosamine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Acetylglucosamine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Acetylglucosamine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Acetylglucosamine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Acetylglucosamine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Acetylglucosamine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Acetylglucosamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Acetylglucosamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acetylglucosamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acetylglucosamine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Acetylglucosamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Acetylglucosamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Acetylglucosamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Acetylglucosamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Acetylglucosamine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Acetylglucosamine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 YSK

7.1.1 YSK Corporation Information

7.1.2 YSK Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 YSK Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 YSK Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.1.5 YSK Recent Development

7.2 Fengrun Biotech

7.2.1 Fengrun Biotech Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fengrun Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fengrun Biotech Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fengrun Biotech Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.2.5 Fengrun Biotech Recent Development

7.3 Golden-shell

7.3.1 Golden-shell Corporation Information

7.3.2 Golden-shell Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Golden-shell Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Golden-shell Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.3.5 Golden-shell Recent Development

7.4 Aoxin-group

7.4.1 Aoxin-group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aoxin-group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aoxin-group Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aoxin-group Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.4.5 Aoxin-group Recent Development

7.5 Rixing Biotech

7.5.1 Rixing Biotech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rixing Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rixing Biotech Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rixing Biotech Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.5.5 Rixing Biotech Recent Development

7.6 Bio-gen Extracts

7.6.1 Bio-gen Extracts Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bio-gen Extracts Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bio-gen Extracts Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bio-gen Extracts Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.6.5 Bio-gen Extracts Recent Development

7.7 AdvoCare

7.7.1 AdvoCare Corporation Information

7.7.2 AdvoCare Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AdvoCare Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AdvoCare Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.7.5 AdvoCare Recent Development

7.8 Amicogen

7.8.1 Amicogen Corporation Information

7.8.2 Amicogen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Amicogen Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Amicogen Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.8.5 Amicogen Recent Development

7.9 Merck KGaA

7.9.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

7.9.2 Merck KGaA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Merck KGaA Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Merck KGaA Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.9.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

7.10 Carl Roth

7.10.1 Carl Roth Corporation Information

7.10.2 Carl Roth Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Carl Roth Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Carl Roth Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.10.5 Carl Roth Recent Development

7.11 Kaneka

7.11.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kaneka Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kaneka Acetylglucosamine Products Offered

7.11.5 Kaneka Recent Development

7.12 Ethical Naturals

7.12.1 Ethical Naturals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ethical Naturals Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ethical Naturals Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ethical Naturals Products Offered

7.12.5 Ethical Naturals Recent Development

7.13 NOW Foods

7.13.1 NOW Foods Corporation Information

7.13.2 NOW Foods Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 NOW Foods Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 NOW Foods Products Offered

7.13.5 NOW Foods Recent Development

7.14 Beloor Bayir

7.14.1 Beloor Bayir Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beloor Bayir Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Beloor Bayir Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Beloor Bayir Products Offered

7.14.5 Beloor Bayir Recent Development

7.15 Vitaco Health

7.15.1 Vitaco Health Corporation Information

7.15.2 Vitaco Health Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Vitaco Health Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Vitaco Health Products Offered

7.15.5 Vitaco Health Recent Development

7.16 Pure Encapsulations

7.16.1 Pure Encapsulations Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pure Encapsulations Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Pure Encapsulations Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Pure Encapsulations Products Offered

7.16.5 Pure Encapsulations Recent Development

7.17 Kraeber & Co

7.17.1 Kraeber & Co Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kraeber & Co Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Kraeber & Co Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Kraeber & Co Products Offered

7.17.5 Kraeber & Co Recent Development

7.18 Source Naturals

7.18.1 Source Naturals Corporation Information

7.18.2 Source Naturals Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Source Naturals Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Source Naturals Products Offered

7.18.5 Source Naturals Recent Development

7.19 NutriCology

7.19.1 NutriCology Corporation Information

7.19.2 NutriCology Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 NutriCology Acetylglucosamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 NutriCology Products Offered

7.19.5 NutriCology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Acetylglucosamine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Acetylglucosamine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Acetylglucosamine Distributors

8.3 Acetylglucosamine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Acetylglucosamine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Acetylglucosamine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Acetylglucosamine Distributors

8.5 Acetylglucosamine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

