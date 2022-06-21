Footballs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Footballs in global, including the following market information:

Global Footballs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Footballs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Footballs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Footballs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Footballs include Adidas, Nike, STAR, Spalding, Wilson, Molten, Decathlon, Under Armour and LOTTO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Footballs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Footballs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Footballs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber

PU

Others

Global Footballs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Footballs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recreation

Practice & Competition

Global Footballs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Footballs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Footballs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Footballs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Footballs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Footballs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

STAR

Spalding

Wilson

Molten

Decathlon

Under Armour

LOTTO

Rawlings

SELECT

PUMA

MIKASA

Lining

UMBRO

Canterbury

Baden

Gilbert

DIADORA

Peak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Footballs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Footballs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Footballs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Footballs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Footballs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Footballs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Footballs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Footballs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Footballs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Footballs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Footballs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Footballs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Footballs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Footballs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Footballs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Footballs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Footballs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rubber

4.1.3 PU

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Footballs Revenue & Forecasts

