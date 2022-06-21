Global Home Subwoofers Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Home Subwoofers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Home Subwoofers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Home Subwoofers market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Wireless Audio Devices accounting for % of the Home Subwoofers global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home Theater System was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Home Subwoofers Scope and Market Size

Home Subwoofers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Subwoofers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Subwoofers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357844/home-subwoofers

Segment by Type

Wireless Audio Devices

Wired Audio Devices

Segment by Application

Home Theater System

Multimedia Speakers

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dynaudio A/S

K-Array

Harman International

Sony Corporation

SV Sound

Pioneer

Paradigm Electronics Inc.

LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems

Klipsch Group Inc.

JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc

Polk Audio

KICKER

Rockford Fosgate

JL Audio

HiVi

Alpine

MartinLogan

BIC America

Definitive Technology Company

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Home Subwoofers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Home Subwoofers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Home Subwoofers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Subwoofers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Subwoofers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Subwoofers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Home Subwoofers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Home Subwoofers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Home Subwoofers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Home Subwoofers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Home Subwoofers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Home Subwoofers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Home Subwoofers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Home Subwoofers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Home Subwoofers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Home Subwoofers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Home Subwoofers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Home Subwoofers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wireless Audio Devices

2.1.2 Wired Audio Devices

2.2 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Home Subwoofers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Home Subwoofers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Home Subwoofers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Home Subwoofers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Home Subwoofers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Theater System

3.1.2 Multimedia Speakers

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Home Subwoofers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Home Subwoofers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Home Subwoofers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Home Subwoofers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Home Subwoofers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Home Subwoofers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Subwoofers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Home Subwoofers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Home Subwoofers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Home Subwoofers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Home Subwoofers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Home Subwoofers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Home Subwoofers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Home Subwoofers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Home Subwoofers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Home Subwoofers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Subwoofers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Home Subwoofers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Home Subwoofers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Home Subwoofers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Home Subwoofers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home Subwoofers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home Subwoofers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home Subwoofers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home Subwoofers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Subwoofers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Subwoofers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home Subwoofers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home Subwoofers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home Subwoofers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home Subwoofers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home Subwoofers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Subwoofers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dynaudio A/S

7.1.1 Dynaudio A/S Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dynaudio A/S Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dynaudio A/S Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dynaudio A/S Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.1.5 Dynaudio A/S Recent Development

7.2 K-Array

7.2.1 K-Array Corporation Information

7.2.2 K-Array Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 K-Array Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 K-Array Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.2.5 K-Array Recent Development

7.3 Harman International

7.3.1 Harman International Corporation Information

7.3.2 Harman International Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Harman International Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Harman International Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.3.5 Harman International Recent Development

7.4 Sony Corporation

7.4.1 Sony Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sony Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sony Corporation Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sony Corporation Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.4.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development

7.5 SV Sound

7.5.1 SV Sound Corporation Information

7.5.2 SV Sound Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SV Sound Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SV Sound Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.5.5 SV Sound Recent Development

7.6 Pioneer

7.6.1 Pioneer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pioneer Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Pioneer Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Pioneer Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.6.5 Pioneer Recent Development

7.7 Paradigm Electronics Inc.

7.7.1 Paradigm Electronics Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Paradigm Electronics Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Paradigm Electronics Inc. Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Paradigm Electronics Inc. Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.7.5 Paradigm Electronics Inc. Recent Development

7.8 LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems

7.8.1 LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.8.5 LW Speakers Professional Sound Systems Recent Development

7.9 Klipsch Group Inc.

7.9.1 Klipsch Group Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Klipsch Group Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Klipsch Group Inc. Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Klipsch Group Inc. Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.9.5 Klipsch Group Inc. Recent Development

7.10 JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc

7.10.1 JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc Corporation Information

7.10.2 JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.10.5 JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc Recent Development

7.11 Polk Audio

7.11.1 Polk Audio Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polk Audio Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Polk Audio Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polk Audio Home Subwoofers Products Offered

7.11.5 Polk Audio Recent Development

7.12 KICKER

7.12.1 KICKER Corporation Information

7.12.2 KICKER Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 KICKER Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 KICKER Products Offered

7.12.5 KICKER Recent Development

7.13 Rockford Fosgate

7.13.1 Rockford Fosgate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rockford Fosgate Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Rockford Fosgate Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Rockford Fosgate Products Offered

7.13.5 Rockford Fosgate Recent Development

7.14 JL Audio

7.14.1 JL Audio Corporation Information

7.14.2 JL Audio Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JL Audio Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JL Audio Products Offered

7.14.5 JL Audio Recent Development

7.15 HiVi

7.15.1 HiVi Corporation Information

7.15.2 HiVi Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 HiVi Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 HiVi Products Offered

7.15.5 HiVi Recent Development

7.16 Alpine

7.16.1 Alpine Corporation Information

7.16.2 Alpine Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Alpine Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Alpine Products Offered

7.16.5 Alpine Recent Development

7.17 MartinLogan

7.17.1 MartinLogan Corporation Information

7.17.2 MartinLogan Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 MartinLogan Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 MartinLogan Products Offered

7.17.5 MartinLogan Recent Development

7.18 BIC America

7.18.1 BIC America Corporation Information

7.18.2 BIC America Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BIC America Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BIC America Products Offered

7.18.5 BIC America Recent Development

7.19 Definitive Technology Company

7.19.1 Definitive Technology Company Corporation Information

7.19.2 Definitive Technology Company Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Definitive Technology Company Home Subwoofers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Definitive Technology Company Products Offered

7.19.5 Definitive Technology Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Home Subwoofers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Home Subwoofers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Home Subwoofers Distributors

8.3 Home Subwoofers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Home Subwoofers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Home Subwoofers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Home Subwoofers Distributors

8.5 Home Subwoofers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357844/home-subwoofers

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States