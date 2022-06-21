By 2028,the Global Telepresence Video Conferencing Robots Market Size is Estimated to be USD 609.4 Million

A telepresence robot is a videoconferencing screen mounted on a moving base. You can log in to a telepresence robot and control it, projecting your own face on the screen while you move around and interact with people.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Telepresence Video Conferencing Robots market size is estimated to be worth US$ 258.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 609.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.0% during forecast period 2022-2028.

The Telepresence Video Conferencing Robots industry can be broken down into several segments, Mobile Telepresence Robots, Stationary Telepresence Robots.

The application of stationary telepresence is limited only to particular areas as the stationary robot is used mainly for training purposes in almost every vertical. The mobility is already a major feature of mobile telepresence, and because of its added advantages, these telepresence robots can also find applications in several new verticals, such as defense, surveillance, and security.

Remotely controlled telepresence robots enable doctors to interact with their patients for consulting and training. Researchers have been developing telepresence robots that can be used for remote surgery to save lives and can be controlled by remote surgeons. These benefits are driving the overall telepresence market in the healthcare sector. The market for education applications is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR (14.33%) during the forecast period.

Sanbot, VGo (Vecna Technologies), GoBe Robots (Blue Ocean Robotics), Double Robotics and AMY Robotics are the key players in the global Telepresence Video Conferencing Robots market. Top 5 took up more than 63% of the global market in 2021.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/828015/telepresence-video-conferencing-robots

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG