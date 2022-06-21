Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Metallized Flexible Packaging market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metallized Flexible Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metallized Flexible Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Aluminium Foil based Flexible Packaging

Metalized Film Flexible Packaging

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Klockner Pentaplast

Toray Plastics

Treofan Group

Amcor Plc

P.H. Glatfelter

Verso

Lecta

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Nissha

Dunmore

SRF

Cosmo Films

Polyplex

Uflex

Jindal Poly Films

Sealed Air

Sonoco Products

Ester Industries

Constantia Flexibles

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Metallized Flexible Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Metallized Flexible Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metallized Flexible Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metallized Flexible Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Metallized Flexible Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Metallized Flexible Packaging companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metallized Flexible Packaging Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Metallized Flexible Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Metallized Flexible Packaging Industry Trends

1.4.2 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Drivers

1.4.3 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Challenges

1.4.4 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Metallized Flexible Packaging by Type

2.1 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Aluminium Foil based Flexible Packaging

2.1.2 Metalized Film Flexible Packaging

2.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Metallized Flexible Packaging by Application

3.1 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food and Beverages

3.1.2 Personal Care

3.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Metallized Flexible Packaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Headquarters, Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Companies Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Metallized Flexible Packaging Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Metallized Flexible Packaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Metallized Flexible Packaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metallized Flexible Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Klockner Pentaplast

7.1.1 Klockner Pentaplast Company Details

7.1.2 Klockner Pentaplast Business Overview

7.1.3 Klockner Pentaplast Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.1.4 Klockner Pentaplast Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Klockner Pentaplast Recent Development

7.2 Toray Plastics

7.2.1 Toray Plastics Company Details

7.2.2 Toray Plastics Business Overview

7.2.3 Toray Plastics Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.2.4 Toray Plastics Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

7.3 Treofan Group

7.3.1 Treofan Group Company Details

7.3.2 Treofan Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Treofan Group Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.3.4 Treofan Group Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Treofan Group Recent Development

7.4 Amcor Plc

7.4.1 Amcor Plc Company Details

7.4.2 Amcor Plc Business Overview

7.4.3 Amcor Plc Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.4.4 Amcor Plc Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Amcor Plc Recent Development

7.5 P.H. Glatfelter

7.5.1 P.H. Glatfelter Company Details

7.5.2 P.H. Glatfelter Business Overview

7.5.3 P.H. Glatfelter Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.5.4 P.H. Glatfelter Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 P.H. Glatfelter Recent Development

7.6 Verso

7.6.1 Verso Company Details

7.6.2 Verso Business Overview

7.6.3 Verso Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.6.4 Verso Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Verso Recent Development

7.7 Lecta

7.7.1 Lecta Company Details

7.7.2 Lecta Business Overview

7.7.3 Lecta Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.7.4 Lecta Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Lecta Recent Development

7.8 UPM-Kymmene Oyj

7.8.1 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Details

7.8.2 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Business Overview

7.8.3 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.8.4 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Recent Development

7.9 Nissha

7.9.1 Nissha Company Details

7.9.2 Nissha Business Overview

7.9.3 Nissha Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.9.4 Nissha Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Nissha Recent Development

7.10 Dunmore

7.10.1 Dunmore Company Details

7.10.2 Dunmore Business Overview

7.10.3 Dunmore Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.10.4 Dunmore Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Dunmore Recent Development

7.11 SRF

7.11.1 SRF Company Details

7.11.2 SRF Business Overview

7.11.3 SRF Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.11.4 SRF Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 SRF Recent Development

7.12 Cosmo Films

7.12.1 Cosmo Films Company Details

7.12.2 Cosmo Films Business Overview

7.12.3 Cosmo Films Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.12.4 Cosmo Films Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development

7.13 Polyplex

7.13.1 Polyplex Company Details

7.13.2 Polyplex Business Overview

7.13.3 Polyplex Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.13.4 Polyplex Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Polyplex Recent Development

7.14 Uflex

7.14.1 Uflex Company Details

7.14.2 Uflex Business Overview

7.14.3 Uflex Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.14.4 Uflex Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Uflex Recent Development

7.15 Jindal Poly Films

7.15.1 Jindal Poly Films Company Details

7.15.2 Jindal Poly Films Business Overview

7.15.3 Jindal Poly Films Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.15.4 Jindal Poly Films Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development

7.16 Sealed Air

7.16.1 Sealed Air Company Details

7.16.2 Sealed Air Business Overview

7.16.3 Sealed Air Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.16.4 Sealed Air Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

7.17 Sonoco Products

7.17.1 Sonoco Products Company Details

7.17.2 Sonoco Products Business Overview

7.17.3 Sonoco Products Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.17.4 Sonoco Products Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

7.18 Ester Industries

7.18.1 Ester Industries Company Details

7.18.2 Ester Industries Business Overview

7.18.3 Ester Industries Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.18.4 Ester Industries Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Ester Industries Recent Development

7.19 Constantia Flexibles

7.19.1 Constantia Flexibles Company Details

7.19.2 Constantia Flexibles Business Overview

7.19.3 Constantia Flexibles Metallized Flexible Packaging Introduction

7.19.4 Constantia Flexibles Revenue in Metallized Flexible Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Constantia Flexibles Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

