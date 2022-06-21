Gum Base Candy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Gum Base Candy market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gum Base Candy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gum Base Candy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Chewing Gum

Bubble Gum

Segment by Sales Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Wrigley

Cadbury

Hershey

Concord Confections

Perfetti Van Melle

Unigum

Oakleaf

ZED Candy (Dublin)

Lotte

Orion

Fini Sweets

Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Gum Base Candy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gum Base Candy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gum Base Candy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gum Base Candy with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gum Base Candy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Gum Base Candy companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gum Base Candy Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gum Base Candy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gum Base Candy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gum Base Candy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gum Base Candy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gum Base Candy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gum Base Candy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gum Base Candy Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gum Base Candy Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gum Base Candy Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gum Base Candy Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gum Base Candy Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gum Base Candy Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Chewing Gum

2.1.2 Bubble Gum

2.2 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gum Base Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gum Base Candy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gum Base Candy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gum Base Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Sales Channel

3.1 Gum Base Candy Market Segment by Sales Channel

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size by Sales Channel

3.2.1 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Value, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gum Base Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gum Base Candy Market Size by Sales Channel

3.3.1 United States Gum Base Candy Sales in Value, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gum Base Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gum Base Candy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gum Base Candy Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gum Base Candy Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gum Base Candy Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gum Base Candy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gum Base Candy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gum Base Candy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gum Base Candy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gum Base Candy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gum Base Candy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gum Base Candy Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gum Base Candy Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gum Base Candy Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gum Base Candy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gum Base Candy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gum Base Candy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gum Base Candy Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gum Base Candy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gum Base Candy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gum Base Candy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gum Base Candy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gum Base Candy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gum Base Candy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gum Base Candy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gum Base Candy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gum Base Candy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gum Base Candy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gum Base Candy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gum Base Candy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Wrigley

7.1.1 Wrigley Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wrigley Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Wrigley Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Wrigley Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.1.5 Wrigley Recent Development

7.2 Cadbury

7.2.1 Cadbury Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cadbury Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cadbury Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cadbury Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.2.5 Cadbury Recent Development

7.3 Hershey

7.3.1 Hershey Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hershey Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hershey Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hershey Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.3.5 Hershey Recent Development

7.4 Concord Confections

7.4.1 Concord Confections Corporation Information

7.4.2 Concord Confections Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Concord Confections Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Concord Confections Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.4.5 Concord Confections Recent Development

7.5 Perfetti Van Melle

7.5.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information

7.5.2 Perfetti Van Melle Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Perfetti Van Melle Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Perfetti Van Melle Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.5.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Development

7.6 Unigum

7.6.1 Unigum Corporation Information

7.6.2 Unigum Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Unigum Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Unigum Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.6.5 Unigum Recent Development

7.7 Oakleaf

7.7.1 Oakleaf Corporation Information

7.7.2 Oakleaf Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Oakleaf Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Oakleaf Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.7.5 Oakleaf Recent Development

7.8 ZED Candy (Dublin)

7.8.1 ZED Candy (Dublin) Corporation Information

7.8.2 ZED Candy (Dublin) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ZED Candy (Dublin) Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ZED Candy (Dublin) Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.8.5 ZED Candy (Dublin) Recent Development

7.9 Lotte

7.9.1 Lotte Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lotte Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lotte Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lotte Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.9.5 Lotte Recent Development

7.10 Orion

7.10.1 Orion Corporation Information

7.10.2 Orion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Orion Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Orion Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.10.5 Orion Recent Development

7.11 Fini Sweets

7.11.1 Fini Sweets Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fini Sweets Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fini Sweets Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fini Sweets Gum Base Candy Products Offered

7.11.5 Fini Sweets Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co

7.12.1 Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co Gum Base Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Gum Base Candy Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Gum Base Candy Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Gum Base Candy Distributors

8.3 Gum Base Candy Production Mode & Process

8.4 Gum Base Candy Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Gum Base Candy Sales Channels

8.4.2 Gum Base Candy Distributors

8.5 Gum Base Candy Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

