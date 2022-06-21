Online Streaming Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Online Streaming Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Streaming Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Online Streaming Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Online Video Streaming

Online Music Streaming

Segment by Application

TV

Internet

Mobile Phone

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon

Baidu Inc

Balaji Telefilms Ltd

ErosSTX Global Corp

iflix Ltd

Netflix Inc

Spotify Technology SA

encent Holdings Ltd

The Walt Disney Co

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Online Streaming Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Online Streaming Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Streaming Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Streaming Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Streaming Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Online Streaming Service companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Online Streaming Service Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Online Streaming Service Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Online Streaming Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Online Streaming Service in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Online Streaming Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Online Streaming Service Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Online Streaming Service Industry Trends

1.4.2 Online Streaming Service Market Drivers

1.4.3 Online Streaming Service Market Challenges

1.4.4 Online Streaming Service Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Online Streaming Service by Type

2.1 Online Streaming Service Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Online Video Streaming

2.1.2 Online Music Streaming

2.2 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Online Streaming Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Online Streaming Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Online Streaming Service by Application

3.1 Online Streaming Service Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 TV

3.1.2 Internet

3.1.3 Mobile Phone

3.2 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Online Streaming Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Online Streaming Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Online Streaming Service Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Online Streaming Service Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Online Streaming Service Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Online Streaming Service Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Online Streaming Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Online Streaming Service in 2021

4.2.3 Global Online Streaming Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Online Streaming Service Headquarters, Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Online Streaming Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Online Streaming Service Companies Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Online Streaming Service Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Online Streaming Service Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Online Streaming Service Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Online Streaming Service Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Online Streaming Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Online Streaming Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Online Streaming Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Streaming Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Streaming Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Online Streaming Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Online Streaming Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Online Streaming Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Online Streaming Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Online Streaming Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Online Streaming Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

7.1.1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Company Details

7.1.2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Business Overview

7.1.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.1.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Amazon

7.2.1 Amazon Company Details

7.2.2 Amazon Business Overview

7.2.3 Amazon Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

7.3 Baidu Inc

7.3.1 Baidu Inc Company Details

7.3.2 Baidu Inc Business Overview

7.3.3 Baidu Inc Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.3.4 Baidu Inc Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Baidu Inc Recent Development

7.4 Balaji Telefilms Ltd

7.4.1 Balaji Telefilms Ltd Company Details

7.4.2 Balaji Telefilms Ltd Business Overview

7.4.3 Balaji Telefilms Ltd Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.4.4 Balaji Telefilms Ltd Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Balaji Telefilms Ltd Recent Development

7.5 ErosSTX Global Corp

7.5.1 ErosSTX Global Corp Company Details

7.5.2 ErosSTX Global Corp Business Overview

7.5.3 ErosSTX Global Corp Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.5.4 ErosSTX Global Corp Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ErosSTX Global Corp Recent Development

7.6 iflix Ltd

7.6.1 iflix Ltd Company Details

7.6.2 iflix Ltd Business Overview

7.6.3 iflix Ltd Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.6.4 iflix Ltd Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 iflix Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Netflix Inc

7.7.1 Netflix Inc Company Details

7.7.2 Netflix Inc Business Overview

7.7.3 Netflix Inc Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.7.4 Netflix Inc Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Netflix Inc Recent Development

7.8 Spotify Technology SA

7.8.1 Spotify Technology SA Company Details

7.8.2 Spotify Technology SA Business Overview

7.8.3 Spotify Technology SA Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.8.4 Spotify Technology SA Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Spotify Technology SA Recent Development

7.9 encent Holdings Ltd

7.9.1 encent Holdings Ltd Company Details

7.9.2 encent Holdings Ltd Business Overview

7.9.3 encent Holdings Ltd Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.9.4 encent Holdings Ltd Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 encent Holdings Ltd Recent Development

7.10 The Walt Disney Co

7.10.1 The Walt Disney Co Company Details

7.10.2 The Walt Disney Co Business Overview

7.10.3 The Walt Disney Co Online Streaming Service Introduction

7.10.4 The Walt Disney Co Revenue in Online Streaming Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 The Walt Disney Co Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

