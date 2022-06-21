Sputter Targets Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Sputter Targets Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Sputter Targets Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Sputter Targets market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Sputter Targets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sputter Targets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sputter Targets market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Sputter Targets Market Segment by Type

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Sputter Targets Market Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

Flat Panel Display

HDD

Others

The report on the Sputter Targets market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Materion (Heraeus)

Linde

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Plansee SE

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd

TOSOH

ULVAC

Luvata

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

LT Metal

TANAKA

Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd.

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Umicore Thin Film Products

Advantec

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Angstrom Sciences

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Sputter Targets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sputter Targets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sputter Targets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sputter Targets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sputter Targets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Sputter Targets Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Sputter Targets Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sputter Targets Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sputter Targets Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sputter Targets Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sputter Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sputter Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sputter Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sputter Targets Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sputter Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sputter Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sputter Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sputter Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sputter Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Materion (Heraeus)

7.1.1 Materion (Heraeus) Company Details

7.1.2 Materion (Heraeus) Business Overview

7.1.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputter Targets Introduction

7.1.4 Materion (Heraeus) Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Development

7.2 Linde

7.2.1 Linde Company Details

7.2.2 Linde Business Overview

7.2.3 Linde Sputter Targets Introduction

7.2.4 Linde Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Linde Recent Development

7.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7.3.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputter Targets Introduction

7.3.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

7.4.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Details

7.4.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputter Targets Introduction

7.4.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Development

7.5 Plansee SE

7.5.1 Plansee SE Company Details

7.5.2 Plansee SE Business Overview

7.5.3 Plansee SE Sputter Targets Introduction

7.5.4 Plansee SE Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Plansee SE Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi Metals

7.6.1 Hitachi Metals Company Details

7.6.2 Hitachi Metals Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Metals Sputter Targets Introduction

7.6.4 Hitachi Metals Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.7.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell Sputter Targets Introduction

7.7.4 Honeywell Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.8 Sumitomo Chemical

7.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details

7.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

7.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputter Targets Introduction

7.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd

7.9.1 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd Company Details

7.9.2 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd Business Overview

7.9.3 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd Sputter Targets Introduction

7.9.4 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.10 TOSOH

7.10.1 TOSOH Company Details

7.10.2 TOSOH Business Overview

7.10.3 TOSOH Sputter Targets Introduction

7.10.4 TOSOH Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 TOSOH Recent Development

7.11 ULVAC

7.11.1 ULVAC Company Details

7.11.2 ULVAC Business Overview

7.11.3 ULVAC Sputter Targets Introduction

7.11.4 ULVAC Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 ULVAC Recent Development

7.12 Luvata

7.12.1 Luvata Company Details

7.12.2 Luvata Business Overview

7.12.3 Luvata Sputter Targets Introduction

7.12.4 Luvata Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Luvata Recent Development

7.13 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.13.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.13.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputter Targets Introduction

7.13.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 LT Metal

7.14.1 LT Metal Company Details

7.14.2 LT Metal Business Overview

7.14.3 LT Metal Sputter Targets Introduction

7.14.4 LT Metal Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 LT Metal Recent Development

7.15 TANAKA

7.15.1 TANAKA Company Details

7.15.2 TANAKA Business Overview

7.15.3 TANAKA Sputter Targets Introduction

7.15.4 TANAKA Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 TANAKA Recent Development

7.16 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.16.2 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.16.3 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Sputter Targets Introduction

7.16.4 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.17 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

7.17.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Company Details

7.17.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Business Overview

7.17.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputter Targets Introduction

7.17.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.18 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

7.18.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Company Details

7.18.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Business Overview

7.18.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputter Targets Introduction

7.18.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.19 Umicore Thin Film Products

7.19.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Company Details

7.19.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Business Overview

7.19.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputter Targets Introduction

7.19.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Development

7.20 Advantec

7.20.1 Advantec Company Details

7.20.2 Advantec Business Overview

7.20.3 Advantec Sputter Targets Introduction

7.20.4 Advantec Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Advantec Recent Development

7.21 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

7.21.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Company Details

7.21.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Business Overview

7.21.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputter Targets Introduction

7.21.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Development

7.22 Angstrom Sciences

7.22.1 Angstrom Sciences Company Details

7.22.2 Angstrom Sciences Business Overview

7.22.3 Angstrom Sciences Sputter Targets Introduction

7.22.4 Angstrom Sciences Revenue in Sputter Targets Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

