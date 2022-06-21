Ant Control Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Ant Control Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ant Control Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ant Control market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Ant Control market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ant Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ant Control market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ant Control Market Segment by Type

Spray

Powder

Bait

Ant Control Market Segment by Application

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Others

The report on the Ant Control market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical

FMC Corporation

Henkel

C. Johnson & Son

Spectrum

Woodstream

Ensystex

Nisus Corp

Control Solutions

AMVAC Environmental Products

Central Life Sciences

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Ant Control consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ant Control market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ant Control manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ant Control with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ant Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ant Control Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ant Control Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ant Control Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ant Control Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ant Control Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ant Control Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ant Control Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ant Control Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ant Control Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ant Control Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ant Control Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ant Control Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ant Control Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ant Control Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ant Control Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ant Control Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ant Control Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ant Control Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ant Control Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Ant Control Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Bayer CropScience

7.2.1 Bayer CropScience Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bayer CropScience Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bayer CropScience Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bayer CropScience Ant Control Products Offered

7.2.5 Bayer CropScience Recent Development

7.3 Syngenta

7.3.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

7.3.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Syngenta Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Syngenta Ant Control Products Offered

7.3.5 Syngenta Recent Development

7.4 Sumitomo Chemical

7.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Ant Control Products Offered

7.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.5 FMC Corporation

7.5.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 FMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 FMC Corporation Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 FMC Corporation Ant Control Products Offered

7.5.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Henkel

7.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Henkel Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Henkel Ant Control Products Offered

7.6.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.7 S. C. Johnson & Son

7.7.1 S. C. Johnson & Son Corporation Information

7.7.2 S. C. Johnson & Son Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 S. C. Johnson & Son Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 S. C. Johnson & Son Ant Control Products Offered

7.7.5 S. C. Johnson & Son Recent Development

7.8 Spectrum

7.8.1 Spectrum Corporation Information

7.8.2 Spectrum Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Spectrum Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Spectrum Ant Control Products Offered

7.8.5 Spectrum Recent Development

7.9 Woodstream

7.9.1 Woodstream Corporation Information

7.9.2 Woodstream Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Woodstream Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Woodstream Ant Control Products Offered

7.9.5 Woodstream Recent Development

7.10 Ensystex

7.10.1 Ensystex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ensystex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ensystex Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ensystex Ant Control Products Offered

7.10.5 Ensystex Recent Development

7.11 Nisus Corp

7.11.1 Nisus Corp Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nisus Corp Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nisus Corp Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nisus Corp Ant Control Products Offered

7.11.5 Nisus Corp Recent Development

7.12 Control Solutions

7.12.1 Control Solutions Corporation Information

7.12.2 Control Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Control Solutions Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Control Solutions Products Offered

7.12.5 Control Solutions Recent Development

7.13 AMVAC Environmental Products

7.13.1 AMVAC Environmental Products Corporation Information

7.13.2 AMVAC Environmental Products Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AMVAC Environmental Products Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AMVAC Environmental Products Products Offered

7.13.5 AMVAC Environmental Products Recent Development

7.14 Central Life Sciences

7.14.1 Central Life Sciences Corporation Information

7.14.2 Central Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Central Life Sciences Ant Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Central Life Sciences Products Offered

7.14.5 Central Life Sciences Recent Development

