Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment by Type

PC

PC/ABS

PA/PPA

LCP

PBT

ABS

Others

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment by Application

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WiFi Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Other

The report on the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mitsubishi

SABIC

RTP Company

Sinoplast

Kingfa

LG Chem

Lucky Enpla

DSM

Evonik

Lanxess

Celanese

Ensinger

Zeon

Seyang Polymer

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.2 SABIC

7.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.2.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SABIC Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SABIC Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.3 RTP Company

7.3.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

7.3.2 RTP Company Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 RTP Company Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 RTP Company Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 RTP Company Recent Development

7.4 Sinoplast

7.4.1 Sinoplast Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sinoplast Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sinoplast Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sinoplast Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Sinoplast Recent Development

7.5 Kingfa

7.5.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kingfa Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kingfa Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.6 LG Chem

7.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LG Chem Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LG Chem Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.7 Lucky Enpla

7.7.1 Lucky Enpla Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lucky Enpla Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lucky Enpla Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lucky Enpla Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Lucky Enpla Recent Development

7.8 DSM

7.8.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.8.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DSM Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DSM Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 DSM Recent Development

7.9 Evonik

7.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Evonik Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Evonik Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.10 Lanxess

7.10.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lanxess Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lanxess Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.11 Celanese

7.11.1 Celanese Corporation Information

7.11.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Celanese Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Celanese Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Celanese Recent Development

7.12 Ensinger

7.12.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ensinger Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ensinger Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ensinger Products Offered

7.12.5 Ensinger Recent Development

7.13 Zeon

7.13.1 Zeon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zeon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zeon Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zeon Products Offered

7.13.5 Zeon Recent Development

7.14 Seyang Polymer

7.14.1 Seyang Polymer Corporation Information

7.14.2 Seyang Polymer Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Seyang Polymer Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Seyang Polymer Products Offered

7.14.5 Seyang Polymer Recent Development

