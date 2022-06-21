ArF Resist Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States ArF Resist market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ArF Resist market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the ArF Resist market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

ArF Dry Resist

ArF Immersion Resist

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Integrated Circuit

PCB

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DuPont

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Merck Group

JSR Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sumitomo

Dongjin Semichem

AZ Electronic Materials

Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material

Crystal Clear Electronic Material

Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global ArF Resist consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of ArF Resist market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ArF Resist manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ArF Resist with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of ArF Resist submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> ArF Resist companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ArF Resist Product Introduction

1.2 Global ArF Resist Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global ArF Resist Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global ArF Resist Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States ArF Resist Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States ArF Resist Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States ArF Resist Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 ArF Resist Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States ArF Resist in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of ArF Resist Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 ArF Resist Market Dynamics

1.5.1 ArF Resist Industry Trends

1.5.2 ArF Resist Market Drivers

1.5.3 ArF Resist Market Challenges

1.5.4 ArF Resist Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 ArF Resist Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 ArF Dry Resist

2.1.2 ArF Immersion Resist

2.2 Global ArF Resist Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global ArF Resist Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global ArF Resist Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global ArF Resist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States ArF Resist Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States ArF Resist Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States ArF Resist Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States ArF Resist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 ArF Resist Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor

3.1.2 Integrated Circuit

3.1.3 PCB

3.2 Global ArF Resist Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global ArF Resist Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global ArF Resist Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global ArF Resist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States ArF Resist Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States ArF Resist Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States ArF Resist Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States ArF Resist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global ArF Resist Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global ArF Resist Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global ArF Resist Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global ArF Resist Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global ArF Resist Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global ArF Resist Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global ArF Resist Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 ArF Resist Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of ArF Resist in 2021

4.2.3 Global ArF Resist Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global ArF Resist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global ArF Resist Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers ArF Resist Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ArF Resist Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States ArF Resist Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top ArF Resist Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States ArF Resist Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States ArF Resist Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global ArF Resist Market Size by Region

5.1 Global ArF Resist Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global ArF Resist Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global ArF Resist Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global ArF Resist Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global ArF Resist Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global ArF Resist Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global ArF Resist Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America ArF Resist Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America ArF Resist Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific ArF Resist Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific ArF Resist Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe ArF Resist Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe ArF Resist Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America ArF Resist Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America ArF Resist Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa ArF Resist Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa ArF Resist Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DuPont ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DuPont ArF Resist Products Offered

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.2 Fujifilm Electronic Materials

7.2.1 Fujifilm Electronic Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fujifilm Electronic Materials Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fujifilm Electronic Materials ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fujifilm Electronic Materials ArF Resist Products Offered

7.2.5 Fujifilm Electronic Materials Recent Development

7.3 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

7.3.1 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo ArF Resist Products Offered

7.3.5 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Recent Development

7.4 Merck Group

7.4.1 Merck Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Merck Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Merck Group ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Merck Group ArF Resist Products Offered

7.4.5 Merck Group Recent Development

7.5 JSR Corporation

7.5.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSR Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JSR Corporation ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JSR Corporation ArF Resist Products Offered

7.5.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.6.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical ArF Resist Products Offered

7.6.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Sumitomo

7.7.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sumitomo ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sumitomo ArF Resist Products Offered

7.7.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.8 Dongjin Semichem

7.8.1 Dongjin Semichem Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dongjin Semichem Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dongjin Semichem ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dongjin Semichem ArF Resist Products Offered

7.8.5 Dongjin Semichem Recent Development

7.9 AZ Electronic Materials

7.9.1 AZ Electronic Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 AZ Electronic Materials Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AZ Electronic Materials ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AZ Electronic Materials ArF Resist Products Offered

7.9.5 AZ Electronic Materials Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material

7.10.1 Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material ArF Resist Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material Recent Development

7.11 Crystal Clear Electronic Material

7.11.1 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Crystal Clear Electronic Material ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Crystal Clear Electronic Material ArF Resist Products Offered

7.11.5 Crystal Clear Electronic Material Recent Development

7.12 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials

7.12.1 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials ArF Resist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 ArF Resist Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 ArF Resist Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 ArF Resist Distributors

8.3 ArF Resist Production Mode & Process

8.4 ArF Resist Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 ArF Resist Sales Channels

8.4.2 ArF Resist Distributors

8.5 ArF Resist Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

