Expanded Graphite Powder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Expanded Graphite Powder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded Graphite Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Expanded Graphite Powder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Expansion Ratio(ml/g)

Less than 100

100-300

Great than 300

Segment by Application

Petrochemical

Mechanical Engineering

Automotive

Construction

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SGL Carbon

NGS

NeoGraf Solutions, LLC

Graphite Central

BariteWorld

Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM)

Nippon Kokuen Group

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc

Xingshi Group

CGT Carbon GmbH

Nano Research Elements

Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd.

Asbury

LKAB Minerals

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Expanded Graphite Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Expanded Graphite Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expanded Graphite Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expanded Graphite Powder with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Expanded Graphite Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Expanded Graphite Powder companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Expanded Graphite Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Industry Trends

1.5.2 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Drivers

1.5.3 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Challenges

1.5.4 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Expansion Ratio(ml/g)

2.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Segment by Expansion Ratio(ml/g)

2.1.1 Less than 100

2.1.2 100-300

2.1.3 Great than 300

2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Expansion Ratio(ml/g)

2.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Expansion Ratio(ml/g) (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Expansion Ratio(ml/g) (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Expansion Ratio(ml/g) (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Expansion Ratio(ml/g)

2.3.1 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Expansion Ratio(ml/g) (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Expansion Ratio(ml/g) (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Expansion Ratio(ml/g) (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Petrochemical

3.1.2 Mechanical Engineering

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expanded Graphite Powder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Expanded Graphite Powder in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Expanded Graphite Powder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Expanded Graphite Powder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expanded Graphite Powder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Expanded Graphite Powder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Expanded Graphite Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expanded Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expanded Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expanded Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expanded Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expanded Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SGL Carbon

7.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.1.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SGL Carbon Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SGL Carbon Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.2 NGS

7.2.1 NGS Corporation Information

7.2.2 NGS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NGS Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NGS Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 NGS Recent Development

7.3 NeoGraf Solutions, LLC

7.3.1 NeoGraf Solutions, LLC Corporation Information

7.3.2 NeoGraf Solutions, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NeoGraf Solutions, LLC Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NeoGraf Solutions, LLC Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 NeoGraf Solutions, LLC Recent Development

7.4 Graphite Central

7.4.1 Graphite Central Corporation Information

7.4.2 Graphite Central Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Graphite Central Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Graphite Central Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 Graphite Central Recent Development

7.5 BariteWorld

7.5.1 BariteWorld Corporation Information

7.5.2 BariteWorld Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BariteWorld Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BariteWorld Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 BariteWorld Recent Development

7.6 Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM)

7.6.1 Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) Recent Development

7.7 Nippon Kokuen Group

7.7.1 Nippon Kokuen Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Kokuen Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nippon Kokuen Group Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nippon Kokuen Group Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 Nippon Kokuen Group Recent Development

7.8 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc

7.8.1 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc Corporation Information

7.8.2 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc Recent Development

7.9 Xingshi Group

7.9.1 Xingshi Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Xingshi Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Xingshi Group Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Xingshi Group Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 Xingshi Group Recent Development

7.10 CGT Carbon GmbH

7.10.1 CGT Carbon GmbH Corporation Information

7.10.2 CGT Carbon GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CGT Carbon GmbH Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CGT Carbon GmbH Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 CGT Carbon GmbH Recent Development

7.11 Nano Research Elements

7.11.1 Nano Research Elements Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nano Research Elements Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nano Research Elements Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nano Research Elements Expanded Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.11.5 Nano Research Elements Recent Development

7.12 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd.

7.12.1 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Asbury

7.13.1 Asbury Corporation Information

7.13.2 Asbury Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Asbury Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Asbury Products Offered

7.13.5 Asbury Recent Development

7.14 LKAB Minerals

7.14.1 LKAB Minerals Corporation Information

7.14.2 LKAB Minerals Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LKAB Minerals Expanded Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LKAB Minerals Products Offered

7.14.5 LKAB Minerals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Expanded Graphite Powder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Expanded Graphite Powder Distributors

8.3 Expanded Graphite Powder Production Mode & Process

8.4 Expanded Graphite Powder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Expanded Graphite Powder Sales Channels

8.4.2 Expanded Graphite Powder Distributors

8.5 Expanded Graphite Powder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

