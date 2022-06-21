Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, One-component accounting for % of the Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Wood Work was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Scope and Market Size

Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357833/polyurethane-adhesive-sealant

Segment by Type

One-component

Two-component

Segment by Application

Wood Work

Shoe Making

Packaging

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

DAP Global

Bond It

H.B. Fuller

Nan Pao

DIC Corporation

Lord

Henkel

Sika

Adheseal

Bostik

Huitian Adhesive

Geocel

Alcolin

Jointas Chemical

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 One-component

2.1.2 Two-component

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wood Work

3.1.2 Shoe Making

3.1.3 Packaging

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 DAP Global

7.2.1 DAP Global Corporation Information

7.2.2 DAP Global Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DAP Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DAP Global Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.2.5 DAP Global Recent Development

7.3 Bond It

7.3.1 Bond It Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bond It Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bond It Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bond It Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.3.5 Bond It Recent Development

7.4 H.B. Fuller

7.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.4.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.5 Nan Pao

7.5.1 Nan Pao Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nan Pao Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nan Pao Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nan Pao Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.5.5 Nan Pao Recent Development

7.6 DIC Corporation

7.6.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DIC Corporation Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DIC Corporation Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.6.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Lord

7.7.1 Lord Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lord Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lord Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.7.5 Lord Recent Development

7.8 Henkel

7.8.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.8.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.9 Sika

7.9.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sika Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sika Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.9.5 Sika Recent Development

7.10 Adheseal

7.10.1 Adheseal Corporation Information

7.10.2 Adheseal Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Adheseal Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Adheseal Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.10.5 Adheseal Recent Development

7.11 Bostik

7.11.1 Bostik Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bostik Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bostik Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Products Offered

7.11.5 Bostik Recent Development

7.12 Huitian Adhesive

7.12.1 Huitian Adhesive Corporation Information

7.12.2 Huitian Adhesive Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Huitian Adhesive Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Huitian Adhesive Products Offered

7.12.5 Huitian Adhesive Recent Development

7.13 Geocel

7.13.1 Geocel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Geocel Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Geocel Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Geocel Products Offered

7.13.5 Geocel Recent Development

7.14 Alcolin

7.14.1 Alcolin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Alcolin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Alcolin Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Alcolin Products Offered

7.14.5 Alcolin Recent Development

7.15 Jointas Chemical

7.15.1 Jointas Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jointas Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jointas Chemical Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jointas Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Jointas Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Distributors

8.3 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Distributors

8.5 Polyurethane Adhesive Sealant Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357833/polyurethane-adhesive-sealant

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States