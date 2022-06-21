Serrated Utility Knife Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Serrated Utility Knife market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Serrated Utility Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Serrated Utility Knife market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Less than 5 Inch

5-10 Inch

More than 10 Inch

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Warther Cutlery

Misen

Wüsthof

Zwilling

Victorinox

MCUSTA Zanmai

Cutco Corporation

Friedr. Dick

Ginsu

Yoshikin

Chroma Cutlery

TOJIRO

Dexter-Russell

Coltellerie Sanelli

Zyliss

Cuisinart

KYOKU

Cutluxe

Rawad Knives

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Serrated Utility Knife consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Serrated Utility Knife market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Serrated Utility Knife manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Serrated Utility Knife with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Serrated Utility Knife submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Serrated Utility Knife companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Serrated Utility Knife Product Introduction

1.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Serrated Utility Knife Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Serrated Utility Knife Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Serrated Utility Knife in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Serrated Utility Knife Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Serrated Utility Knife Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Serrated Utility Knife Industry Trends

1.5.2 Serrated Utility Knife Market Drivers

1.5.3 Serrated Utility Knife Market Challenges

1.5.4 Serrated Utility Knife Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Serrated Utility Knife Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Less than 5 Inch

2.1.2 5-10 Inch

2.1.3 More than 10 Inch

2.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Serrated Utility Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Serrated Utility Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Serrated Utility Knife Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Household

3.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Serrated Utility Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Serrated Utility Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Serrated Utility Knife Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Serrated Utility Knife Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Serrated Utility Knife Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Serrated Utility Knife Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Serrated Utility Knife in 2021

4.2.3 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Serrated Utility Knife Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Serrated Utility Knife Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Serrated Utility Knife Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Serrated Utility Knife Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Serrated Utility Knife Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Serrated Utility Knife Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Serrated Utility Knife Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Serrated Utility Knife Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Serrated Utility Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Serrated Utility Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Serrated Utility Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Serrated Utility Knife Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Serrated Utility Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Serrated Utility Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Serrated Utility Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Serrated Utility Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Serrated Utility Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Serrated Utility Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Warther Cutlery

7.1.1 Warther Cutlery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Warther Cutlery Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Warther Cutlery Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Warther Cutlery Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.1.5 Warther Cutlery Recent Development

7.2 Misen

7.2.1 Misen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Misen Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Misen Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Misen Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.2.5 Misen Recent Development

7.3 Wüsthof

7.3.1 Wüsthof Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wüsthof Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Wüsthof Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Wüsthof Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.3.5 Wüsthof Recent Development

7.4 Zwilling

7.4.1 Zwilling Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zwilling Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zwilling Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zwilling Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.4.5 Zwilling Recent Development

7.5 Victorinox

7.5.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

7.5.2 Victorinox Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Victorinox Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Victorinox Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.5.5 Victorinox Recent Development

7.6 MCUSTA Zanmai

7.6.1 MCUSTA Zanmai Corporation Information

7.6.2 MCUSTA Zanmai Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MCUSTA Zanmai Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MCUSTA Zanmai Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.6.5 MCUSTA Zanmai Recent Development

7.7 Cutco Corporation

7.7.1 Cutco Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cutco Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cutco Corporation Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cutco Corporation Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.7.5 Cutco Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Friedr. Dick

7.8.1 Friedr. Dick Corporation Information

7.8.2 Friedr. Dick Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Friedr. Dick Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Friedr. Dick Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.8.5 Friedr. Dick Recent Development

7.9 Ginsu

7.9.1 Ginsu Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ginsu Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ginsu Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ginsu Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.9.5 Ginsu Recent Development

7.10 Yoshikin

7.10.1 Yoshikin Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yoshikin Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Yoshikin Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Yoshikin Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.10.5 Yoshikin Recent Development

7.11 Chroma Cutlery

7.11.1 Chroma Cutlery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chroma Cutlery Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chroma Cutlery Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chroma Cutlery Serrated Utility Knife Products Offered

7.11.5 Chroma Cutlery Recent Development

7.12 TOJIRO

7.12.1 TOJIRO Corporation Information

7.12.2 TOJIRO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TOJIRO Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TOJIRO Products Offered

7.12.5 TOJIRO Recent Development

7.13 Dexter-Russell

7.13.1 Dexter-Russell Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dexter-Russell Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dexter-Russell Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dexter-Russell Products Offered

7.13.5 Dexter-Russell Recent Development

7.14 Coltellerie Sanelli

7.14.1 Coltellerie Sanelli Corporation Information

7.14.2 Coltellerie Sanelli Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Coltellerie Sanelli Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Coltellerie Sanelli Products Offered

7.14.5 Coltellerie Sanelli Recent Development

7.15 Zyliss

7.15.1 Zyliss Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zyliss Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zyliss Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zyliss Products Offered

7.15.5 Zyliss Recent Development

7.16 Cuisinart

7.16.1 Cuisinart Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cuisinart Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cuisinart Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cuisinart Products Offered

7.16.5 Cuisinart Recent Development

7.17 KYOKU

7.17.1 KYOKU Corporation Information

7.17.2 KYOKU Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 KYOKU Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 KYOKU Products Offered

7.17.5 KYOKU Recent Development

7.18 Cutluxe

7.18.1 Cutluxe Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cutluxe Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cutluxe Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cutluxe Products Offered

7.18.5 Cutluxe Recent Development

7.19 Rawad Knives

7.19.1 Rawad Knives Corporation Information

7.19.2 Rawad Knives Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Rawad Knives Serrated Utility Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Rawad Knives Products Offered

7.19.5 Rawad Knives Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Serrated Utility Knife Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Serrated Utility Knife Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Serrated Utility Knife Distributors

8.3 Serrated Utility Knife Production Mode & Process

8.4 Serrated Utility Knife Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Serrated Utility Knife Sales Channels

8.4.2 Serrated Utility Knife Distributors

8.5 Serrated Utility Knife Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

