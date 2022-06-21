Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Mechanical Mixing Type accounting for % of the Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Chemical was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Scope and Market Size

Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Mechanical Mixing Type

Chemical Graft Type

Segment by Application

Chemical

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dow

Croda International

KKPC

Mitsui Chemical

BASF

Shell

Huntsman

Covestro

Ineos

Sanyo Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Zhejiang Huangma

Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

Sungda Chemical

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mechanical Mixing Type

2.1.2 Chemical Graft Type

2.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical

3.1.2 Cosmetics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Recent Development

7.2 Croda International

7.2.1 Croda International Corporation Information

7.2.2 Croda International Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Croda International Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Croda International Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.2.5 Croda International Recent Development

7.3 KKPC

7.3.1 KKPC Corporation Information

7.3.2 KKPC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 KKPC Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 KKPC Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.3.5 KKPC Recent Development

7.4 Mitsui Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsui Chemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsui Chemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsui Chemical Recent Development

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 Shell

7.7.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shell Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shell Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.7.5 Shell Recent Development

7.8 Huntsman

7.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huntsman Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huntsman Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.8.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.9 Covestro

7.9.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.9.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Covestro Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Covestro Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.9.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.10 Ineos

7.10.1 Ineos Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ineos Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ineos Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.10.5 Ineos Recent Development

7.11 Sanyo Chemical

7.11.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sanyo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sanyo Chemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sanyo Chemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Products Offered

7.11.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Development

7.12 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

7.12.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Recent Development

7.13 Zhejiang Huangma

7.13.1 Zhejiang Huangma Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhejiang Huangma Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zhejiang Huangma Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zhejiang Huangma Products Offered

7.13.5 Zhejiang Huangma Recent Development

7.14 Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

7.14.1 Zibo Yunchuan Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zibo Yunchuan Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zibo Yunchuan Chemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zibo Yunchuan Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Zibo Yunchuan Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Sungda Chemical

7.15.1 Sungda Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sungda Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sungda Chemical Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sungda Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Sungda Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Distributors

8.3 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Distributors

8.5 Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

