One-piece Soft Capsule Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States One-piece Soft Capsule market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global One-piece Soft Capsule market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the One-piece Soft Capsule market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360906/one-piece-soft-capsule

Segment by Type

Gelatin Type

Non-animal Type

Segment by Application

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others (Cosmetics etc.)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Catalent

Aenova

Nature’s Bounty

Procaps

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

IVC

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Pharma Science

Lonza (Capsugel)

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global One-piece Soft Capsule consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of One-piece Soft Capsule market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global One-piece Soft Capsule manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the One-piece Soft Capsule with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of One-piece Soft Capsule submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> One-piece Soft Capsule companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Product Introduction

1.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States One-piece Soft Capsule in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Dynamics

1.5.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Industry Trends

1.5.2 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Drivers

1.5.3 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Challenges

1.5.4 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gelatin Type

2.1.2 Non-animal Type

2.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Health Supplements

3.1.2 Pharmaceutical

3.1.3 Others (Cosmetics etc.)

3.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global One-piece Soft Capsule Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of One-piece Soft Capsule in 2021

4.2.3 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers One-piece Soft Capsule Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into One-piece Soft Capsule Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top One-piece Soft Capsule Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States One-piece Soft Capsule Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Region

5.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global One-piece Soft Capsule Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America One-piece Soft Capsule Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific One-piece Soft Capsule Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe One-piece Soft Capsule Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America One-piece Soft Capsule Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa One-piece Soft Capsule Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa One-piece Soft Capsule Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Catalent

7.1.1 Catalent Corporation Information

7.1.2 Catalent Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Catalent One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Catalent One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.1.5 Catalent Recent Development

7.2 Aenova

7.2.1 Aenova Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aenova Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aenova One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aenova One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.2.5 Aenova Recent Development

7.3 Nature’s Bounty

7.3.1 Nature’s Bounty Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nature’s Bounty Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nature’s Bounty One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nature’s Bounty One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.3.5 Nature’s Bounty Recent Development

7.4 Procaps

7.4.1 Procaps Corporation Information

7.4.2 Procaps Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Procaps One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Procaps One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.4.5 Procaps Recent Development

7.5 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

7.5.1 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.5.5 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Recent Development

7.6 IVC

7.6.1 IVC Corporation Information

7.6.2 IVC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IVC One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IVC One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.6.5 IVC Recent Development

7.7 EuroCaps

7.7.1 EuroCaps Corporation Information

7.7.2 EuroCaps Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EuroCaps One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EuroCaps One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.7.5 EuroCaps Recent Development

7.8 Captek

7.8.1 Captek Corporation Information

7.8.2 Captek Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Captek One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Captek One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.8.5 Captek Recent Development

7.9 Strides Pharma Science

7.9.1 Strides Pharma Science Corporation Information

7.9.2 Strides Pharma Science Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Strides Pharma Science One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Strides Pharma Science One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.9.5 Strides Pharma Science Recent Development

7.10 Lonza (Capsugel)

7.10.1 Lonza (Capsugel) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lonza (Capsugel) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lonza (Capsugel) One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lonza (Capsugel) One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.10.5 Lonza (Capsugel) Recent Development

7.11 Soft Gel Technologies

7.11.1 Soft Gel Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Soft Gel Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Soft Gel Technologies One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Soft Gel Technologies One-piece Soft Capsule Products Offered

7.11.5 Soft Gel Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Amway

7.12.1 Amway Corporation Information

7.12.2 Amway Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Amway One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Amway Products Offered

7.12.5 Amway Recent Development

7.13 Sirio Pharma

7.13.1 Sirio Pharma Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sirio Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sirio Pharma One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sirio Pharma Products Offered

7.13.5 Sirio Pharma Recent Development

7.14 Baihe Biotech

7.14.1 Baihe Biotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Baihe Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Baihe Biotech One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Baihe Biotech Products Offered

7.14.5 Baihe Biotech Recent Development

7.15 Ziguang Group

7.15.1 Ziguang Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ziguang Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ziguang Group One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ziguang Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Ziguang Group Recent Development

7.16 Shineway

7.16.1 Shineway Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shineway Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shineway One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shineway Products Offered

7.16.5 Shineway Recent Development

7.17 Donghai Pharm

7.17.1 Donghai Pharm Corporation Information

7.17.2 Donghai Pharm Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Donghai Pharm One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Donghai Pharm Products Offered

7.17.5 Donghai Pharm Recent Development

7.18 By-Health

7.18.1 By-Health Corporation Information

7.18.2 By-Health Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 By-Health One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 By-Health Products Offered

7.18.5 By-Health Recent Development

7.19 Yuwang Group

7.19.1 Yuwang Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Yuwang Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Yuwang Group One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Yuwang Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Yuwang Group Recent Development

7.20 Guangdong Yichao

7.20.1 Guangdong Yichao Corporation Information

7.20.2 Guangdong Yichao Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Guangdong Yichao One-piece Soft Capsule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Guangdong Yichao Products Offered

7.20.5 Guangdong Yichao Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 One-piece Soft Capsule Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 One-piece Soft Capsule Distributors

8.3 One-piece Soft Capsule Production Mode & Process

8.4 One-piece Soft Capsule Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 One-piece Soft Capsule Sales Channels

8.4.2 One-piece Soft Capsule Distributors

8.5 One-piece Soft Capsule Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360906/one-piece-soft-capsule

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States