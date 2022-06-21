Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Silicone Adhesion Primer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Silicone Adhesion Primer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silicone Adhesion Primer market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Water-based accounting for % of the Silicone Adhesion Primer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Commercial was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Scope and Market Size

Silicone Adhesion Primer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silicone Adhesion Primer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dow

Wacker Chemie

Permabond

CHT

3M

Lord

Elkem

Avantor

MG Chemicals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Silicone Adhesion Primer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Silicone Adhesion Primer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Silicone Adhesion Primer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicone Adhesion Primer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicone Adhesion Primer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Silicone Adhesion Primer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Silicone Adhesion Primer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Adhesion Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Recent Development

7.2 Wacker Chemie

7.2.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wacker Chemie Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wacker Chemie Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wacker Chemie Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.2.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

7.3 Permabond

7.3.1 Permabond Corporation Information

7.3.2 Permabond Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Permabond Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Permabond Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.3.5 Permabond Recent Development

7.4 CHT

7.4.1 CHT Corporation Information

7.4.2 CHT Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CHT Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CHT Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.4.5 CHT Recent Development

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 3M Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3M Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.5.5 3M Recent Development

7.6 Lord

7.6.1 Lord Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lord Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lord Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.6.5 Lord Recent Development

7.7 Elkem

7.7.1 Elkem Corporation Information

7.7.2 Elkem Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Elkem Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Elkem Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.7.5 Elkem Recent Development

7.8 Avantor

7.8.1 Avantor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Avantor Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Avantor Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Avantor Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.8.5 Avantor Recent Development

7.9 MG Chemicals

7.9.1 MG Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 MG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MG Chemicals Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MG Chemicals Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.9.5 MG Chemicals Recent Development

7.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicone Adhesion Primer Products Offered

7.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Silicone Adhesion Primer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Silicone Adhesion Primer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Silicone Adhesion Primer Distributors

8.3 Silicone Adhesion Primer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Silicone Adhesion Primer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Silicone Adhesion Primer Distributors

8.5 Silicone Adhesion Primer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

